I lost a baby at 19 weeks. I know the anxiety pregnant Chrissy Teigen is feeling

On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen announced she's pregnant after losing her son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation almost two years earlier.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," Teigen wrote in her pregnancy announcement posted on Instagram. She added that while "everything is perfect and beautiful" and she's "feeling hopeful and amazing," she also wrote that she doesn't think she'll "ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves."

Teigen is not alone in feeling nervous during a pregnancy that follows a traumatic loss. One in four pregnancies end in a miscarriage, and nearly one in 100 pregnancies at or past 20 weeks gestation will end in a stillbirth, when the baby dies before or during childbirth.

I am one of those statistics.

At the end of 2013, I was shocked to learn I was pregnant with twins. Always ambiguous about if not slightly disinterested in motherhood, I was surprised by my immediate reaction — one of fear, yes, but also profound joy and excitement. I would be a mom after all, and I would start that journey as a mom of two.

Nothing about my automatically high-risk pregnancy was particularly noteworthy at first. The morning sickness was often debilitating, yes, and the food cravings and aversions as erratic as my hormones.

The first ultrasound and confirmation of the author's twin pregnancy. Courtesy Danielle Campoamor

At 12 weeks, a scan revealed Twin B had a thicker neck than Twin A — a possible sign of a chromosomal abnormality. At 16 weeks, doctors performed a chorionic villus sampling (CVS) procedure, when a doctor inserts a long needle through the stomach and into the placenta to remove chorionic villi for testing.

The tests were all negative — our future sons were healthy.

Then, at almost 20 weeks, while on a flight to visit my brother before he deployed overseas, I lost consciousness. When I awoke, I was surrounded by flight attendants and two OB-GYNs who happened to be on the same flight. Visibly pregnant, we all had the same look of concern on our faces. The air was thick with fear.

Once the plane landed, I was rushed to a nearby hospital where I was hooked up to IVs and numerous monitors and given an ultrasound.

It was in a crowded emergency room, in a hospital I had never been to, where a doctor I had never met told me Twin A no longer had a heartbeat.

I would no longer be a mom of two. Instead, I would carry the remains of Twin A with the hope I would not go into early labor and lose Twin B, too.

The last ultrasound picture of Twin A and Twin B. Courtesy Danielle Campoamor

After Twin A's heart stopped beating I was closely monitored multiple times a week, every week, until I gave birth. Thankfully, my body carried life and death simultaneously — I made it to term and welcomed a healthy baby boy into the world.