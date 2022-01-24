How I chose my kids' Indian names so my husband could pronounce them

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised the world last week, announcing that they are parents to a baby born via surrogate.

The gender or baby name hasn’t been revealed yet. But we are all anticipating a beautiful Indian name for their child. (Did you see their spectacular 2018 wedding in India? The Jonas family was ALL IN.)

And, Priyanka and Nick, if you haven’t chosen a name, I’m here with some advice. Picking an Indian name is a delicate art when you are raising the child in the U.S. with a non-Indian spouse or partner. There will of course be plenty of attention to meaning and tradition, two factors that greatly influence Indian baby names.

When naming our first child 23 years ago, I quickly realized there is another huge factor at play: pronunciation. Not only did I want my non-Indian husband — whose last name is actually White — to properly pronounce the baby’s name, but I even anticipated the way a teacher would read it out loud in front of the whole class on the first day of school.

I have plenty of baggage from having my Indian name mispronounced, even butchered. My parents gave me the name Kavita, which means “poetry.” Beautiful and even prescient, given that I made a career in words. But my parents also moved us to a small town in Oklahoma when I was 3. We were the first east Indian family to live there and our names did not exactly roll off the tongues of our neighbors.

It’s not their fault, given that Indian names often aren’t phonetically pronounced how they are spelled. While my parents call me “Ka-vee-tha,” with a hard “th” sound, that is not obvious since my name’s spelling has no “h” in it. (When I’ve asked them why they didn’t spell it as “Kavitha,” they say that you don’t need the "h," because everyone knows that’s the correct way to say it.)

Pronunciations ranged from Velveeta to Kaviter to Vita to Ka-veee-duh. To people who ask, “Why don’t you just correct people when they say it wrong?” I say: It gets SO tiresome.

My Oklahoma neighbors and friends had their own twists, further impacted by Southern, twangy accents. Pronunciations (and nicknames!) ranged from Velveeta to Kaviter to Vita to Ka-veee-duh. To those people who ask, “Why don’t you just correct people when they say it wrong?” I say: It gets SO tiresome. (This is why the Indian call center person will tell you his name is George, even when you know it’s probably Ganesh. Also, how many news stories did it take for people to learn how to properly pronounce Vice President Kamala Harris’ name? Too many.)

At age 9, my tennis coach deemed my name “too confusing,” so he just called me “K.” That has stuck as a nickname and that is what I tell the barista at Starbucks, although I make sure they don’t spell it “Kay” by saying, “It’s the initial K.”

So when I was pregnant with a baby girl, whose last name was going to be “White,” I was determined to find a name that had a precious meaning but an easy phonetic pronunciation.

It would go like this: “Brian, how do you say A-n-u-s-h-k-a?” And he would say it in a way that made me cringe.

My husband, Brian, and I spent months during my pregnancy drilling over names. While this was so that he could say the names with ease, it was also so that other non-Indians could as well. It would go like this: “Brian, how do you say A-n-u-s-h-k-a?” And he would say it in a way that made me cringe. “How do you say ‘P-a-r-v-a-t-i?” And he would say it ending with the "tee" sound rather than the correct “Par-va-thee.” (Everyone knows that’s the correct way to say it.)

Our short list of favorite names were all two-syllable, easy-to-spell names. The winner? Priya, which means “beloved one,” and is pronounced right 99 percent of the time, even though her Starbucks cups sometimes have “Preeya” or “Pria.”

When our son was born a few years later, we drilled baby names the same way. This time around, I knew to focus on the shorter, phonetically spelled names. To really hit it home for my sports editor husband, I wrote five story leads. Each started the same way, but with a different name.

“Sanjay White, of Fort Lauderdale, defeated Joe Smith, 6-0, 6-0, in the state tennis finals.”

“Shivan White, of Fort Lauderdale, defeated Joe Smith, 6-0, 6-0, in the state tennis finals.”

When it's my kid's name, I always correct people when they say it wrong.

The winner? Jayan, which means “victory.” While it is pronounced just as it looks — like you are saying J-N — people do love to make it sound fancier, by saying “Jay-Ahn,” or simpler, with the one-syllable “Jain.” Annoyingly, they confuse it with popular (non-Indian) names that sound similar: Jayden or Jalen. When it's my kid's name, I always correct people when they say it wrong.

Pamela Redmond, co-founder of the baby naming site Nameberry, points out that while it’s a challenge for all couples to agree on a name, “That challenge multiplies for parents of different backgrounds.”

“Feelings around names can be deeply rooted in other, larger considerations, such as family and spirituality,” Redmond said. “Finding one name that embodies all these factors from two highly diverse cultures — and making that a name you both like — can feel nearly impossible.”

So, Priyanka and Nick, consider this a cautionary tale about Indian baby naming. I’m sure you will go with something beautiful, meaningful and hopefully something that Nick and his family can pronounce as easily as Alena Rose, Valentina and Willa — the other Jonas babies.

I’m even willing to offer up my kids’ names. After all, Priya is a perfect namesake.

And if it’s a boy, why not Jayan? Having this baby is a “victory” for you both. And given how the world will surely learn the proper way to say the Chopra-Jonas baby name, that would sure make things easier for me.