Bobbie Thomas shares the heartfelt story behind her son’s hair journey

A boy and his hair ...

There was a lot to unpack over the past year, including this. I’ve finally found the time to reflect about my son’s hair journey, and I wanted to share.

While some of my friends had newborns who needed a haircut coming out of the womb, my little miracle, Miles, was nearly bald when he was born in 2015. As months slipped by, there were moments when my husband, Michael, and I wondered if Miles would ever grow hair.

Eventually, to my delight, little patches of gold curls came swirling in and we couldn’t be happier. I didn’t care what his hair looked like — I was just happy that he had it! Family and friends celebrated and complimented Miles’ beautiful curls, while also warning me that they might all go away upon the first cut. So while other moms were sharing pictures of their first haircuts, I clung to the curls and skipped the barber shop.

As our family navigated Michael's health problems, cutting Miles' hair simply wasn't a priority. Courtesy Bobbie Thomas

As if it were making up for lost time, Miles’ hair grew and grew and grew … and with it grew the comments. At first it was “Wow, what adorable ringlets” and “That’s some head of hair.” However, when his hair started to sweep his shoulders, others would often mistake Miles for a girl. I was struck by how effortlessly Miles would say “Oh, I’m not a girl,” and with a huge smile share “I just have cool hair!” I, on the other hand, wasn’t sure how to feel, but I followed his lead. Miles was comfortable, and that was enough for me.

This was also happening at a time when our little family was coming face to face with so many big challenges. My husband suffered a stroke in 2019, at age 40, and with it came a string of medical complications. Miles’ hair just wasn’t the priority. With Michael’s health on a decline and a full-blown pandemic in motion, talk of a haircut drifted away. So we let it go and let it grow while Miles’ hair emerged as his signature and became a part of his identity.

Miles' hair at its longest. Courtesy Bobbie Thomas

When we were hit with the devastating reality of Michael’s passing, I knew that at that time, adding more change into Miles’ life was the last thing I wanted to do. When the topic did come up, Miles quietly revealed he was afraid that “Daddy wouldn’t recognize him from heaven.”