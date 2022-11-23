I met my birth son once, then he died. The man who adopted him helped me grieve

Candace Cahill is the author of the new memoir, "Goodbye Again," about losing her son twice. November is National Adoption Month. Below is a personal essay she wrote for TODAY about how her birth son's adoptive father helped her grieve after his passing.

I met David through his words. Handwritten in blue ink on yellow legal paper. Slanted, messy penmanship. A few crossed-out words. Familiar. Easy. As if it had been a spur-of-the-moment decision to write the letter.

All the other letters were typed, double-spaced, sans serif. Not a single flourish. Nothing to draw attention, which only heightened the intimacy of David’s letter — handwritten with love.

The scripted message began: Dear Birthmother.

The phrases unfolded, painting vivid images of comfort and plenty, and it was as if he sat before me, leaning in to hold my hands. Not a stranger, but a confidant. Or a confessor. Five pages of intimate details — reasons to choose him and his wife, Jane — a sales pitch for the most important job in the world.

Because I wasn’t a birthmother — yet.

I was eight months pregnant: young, alone and uncertain of so many things. Months of crisis pregnancy “counseling” had pointed out the reality of my situation — a history of abuse and neglect, drug addiction and alcoholism, poverty — and I finally conceded I was in no position to raise a child. The pain of that admission, almost too much to bear, was eased by the ability to choose my replacement: Picking the parents who would adopt my baby felt like a semblance of control in an uncontrollable situation.

David’s letter addressed everything my 20-year-old self considered important. His background and relationships with his parents, his siblings, his wife. The joys of his first child — also adopted. Beliefs on religion, education and punishment. His life appeared idyllic and beautiful. And from his words, I built an imaginary world around him, placing my child squarely in the middle.

Three months later, at the adoption agency, I came face-to-face with David’s ruddy cheeks and tear-filled eyes. I was allowed only a single meeting, where I hoped to see if they’d achieved, or better yet surpassed, the fantasy in my mind. Our infant son, christened Michael, was absent for fear his presence would be too painful for me. Jane, the “other mother,” faded into the background, ghost-like. I now can see neither of us was capable nor willing to acknowledge the other. John, Michael’s 4-year-old brother, all smiles, dimples and staticky hair, bubbled with laughter.

Tears leaked from the corners of David’s eyes, yet he appeared unashamed and relaxed, displaying vulnerability and emotion I’d never seen before in a man. He apologized, stating he cried frequently and that he hadn’t intended to make me uncomfortable.

“My dad cries all the time,” John piped up from coloring knights and armored horses. “They’re tears of joy.”

And with those few innocent words, David’s superhero-like persona solidified in my heart. I left the meeting, my gut churning and chest on fire, but confident Michael’s future without me was secure.

Eighteen years passed before I spoke to David again, this time by phone. He told me how amazing Michael was before the rustling of the receiver morphed into a voice I never expected to hear: the voice of my son, now an adult.

The author with her birth son, Michael. They met in person only once before he suddenly died. Courtesy Candace Cahill

From then on, Michael controlled the pace and flow of contact, and two too-long years later, at Michael’s request, my husband and I traveled 2,500 miles to meet him. Sadly, Jane had passed away years before, so David and Michael, standing side by side, greeted us from their front doorstep, smiling. David, and then Michael, engulfed me in a hug and our lives came together like a single-day desert bloom. David’s eyes, now framed with deep creases, glittered as I remembered, and I witnessed his gentleness and compassion manifested in Michael, whose face was a mirror of my own. Nature and nurture on full display.