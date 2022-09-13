My 6-year-old has alopecia. Here's what she's taught me about confidence

Alopecia affects each person differently, and we did not know what Sage’s journey would be like. That unknown has been the most difficult part. As the months progressed, we would wake up and one eyebrow would be gone. The next day, her right eyelashes would be gone. Eventually, she had no hair at all.

Even as I tried to protect Sage and make sure she didn’t feel as though anything was wrong, I was struggling. I felt like someone was taking my beautiful girl’s identity away. I felt defeated. I felt helpless. I mourned the loss of her hair for months. I cried behind closed doors. I stopped taking pictures and videos of my beautiful daughter.

Eventually, I realized that I needed to look at this in a different way. This past summer I decided to go to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation conference with Sage and my mom in Washington, D.C. We met families who were going through the same experience and emotions. I suddenly didn’t feel so alone. Together we built a new community. Seeing girls of all ages being bald, beautiful and confident empowered us to take this experience and turn what I thought was a negative situation into a positive one.

When we returned from the trip, I finally made the decision to share with my social media platform Sage’s diagnosis. I felt a sense of relief, like I could breathe again.

Sage, who has alopecia, loves the spotlight, her mom says. Brooke Marquez / @brookelola via Instagram

Since Sage she was a little girl, she has loved the spotlight. We have always known that she is meant for greatness. Being on stage or on camera is where she shines. She loves singing and dancing. She is spunky and has more sass than any other kid I’ve ever met. Finally it hit me: None of that had to change. Now I share Sage’s funny videos on social media. She says, “I have alopecia; alopecia doesn’t have me.” It is a part of who she is, but it is not who she is entirely. She exudes confidence, and watching her sing and dance and smile has taught me that beauty truly comes from within. We teach her friends and the kids at school about alopecia. I use the peanut allergy comparison and tell them that, in the same way that some kids are allergic to peanuts, Sage is allergic to her hair.

And yet, she is still a 6-year-old girl. Every day her school calls me about something — someone did or said something that hurt her feelings. Or we’ll be at a restaurant and someone will pay for our meal thinking that she has cancer. My daughter is confident and assertive, but it still hurts. I can’t imagine a child who is more timid or shy than Sage is having to deal with this.