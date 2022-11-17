As an adoptee, I never looked like my family. Then I had a daughter

Whenever I look at my adoptive family, I see my dad’s full head of hair in my oldest brother. I see my mom’s rounded nose in my other brother, and they all share blue eyes.

When I look at my reflection, I’m proud of my dark, almond-shaped Korean eyes, and I love my tiny nose that can barely support a pair of sunglasses. I’m sporting a few gray hairs at 36 years old, and my neck reminds me that orthopedic pillows are essential. But when I take a second glance at myself, I do not see any of the features my family shares.

I’m often asked if I remember anything about my time in Korea and always laugh when answering no, because I was adopted at 3 months old. I hesitate to even use “adoptive” when describing my parents, because they’re the only ones I have ever known.

As for my biological parents? I’ve never felt a need to dig up their identities. I am an advocate for adoption and view their decision as an act of love, one that allowed me a lifetime of opportunities.

However, if I must pinpoint one facet of my adoption that bothers me, it’s that I don’t share any physical similarities with my family. I’m certainly not wanting to transform myself into a Caucasian woman by any means — if I had been adopted by a Korean family, I would still feel this same pang. My brothers have features of my parents permanently embedded in them and can carry on a physical legacy that I have to observe from afar.

That said, I’m proud of my heritage and race. My parents discussed my adoption at a young age, and so I always knew that I was Korean. But it wasn’t until elementary school that I became acutely aware of my own physical appearance. One afternoon, as my friend and I studied our reflections in her vanity mirror, I noticed how her eyelids almost disappeared when she opened them, and I was fascinated by the darkness of my irises.

When I was in fifth grade, I remember telling my mom that I wanted to look like her. I didn’t want my mom’s eyes because of her race. I wanted her eyes because she was my mother, the person I wanted to emulate. I also fantasized about her having my Asian eyes and black hair. In my young mind, I thought that would make us more alike and therefore more connected.

My mom always responded that we didn’t need to look alike, and her love was the same as if she had given birth to me. In fact, she said it was stronger, because she went to great lengths to find me from across the world. My parents continued to educate me as best they could about my Korean ethnicity. They organized a variety of experiences and helped me pursue what interested me the most.

We bonded over stories about my adoption and, every year, watched the video of my “Gotcha Day,” the day I arrived in the U.S. I ate my way through cultural festivals, took classes, read my adoption papers and played with Korean dolls. We discussed tough situations and worked through instances of racism with educated, empowered responses.

When I reached adulthood, I wondered what it would be like to have children. Will they prefer playing with dolls or more with stuffed animals, like me? Will they go to college and major in writing? And I always felt a rush of hopefulness whenever I thought, "Will I be able to see a part of me in someone else?"