My experience trying to get an abortion before Roe v. Wade existed

In 1969, I was an 18-year-old high school student living in Missouri, with a seemingly endless number of possibilities at my fingertips. Considered the model, straight-A student, I was also a member of multiple varsity sports teams.

I was, as people often say, on the "straight and narrow" path, barreling toward the success that was expected of an upper class, affluent young white woman with a private education.

Then, the summer before my senior year of high school, I found out I was pregnant.

In my home state of Missouri, abortion was illegal.

For the first time in my privileged life, I felt helpless.

A photo of Anne Taussig in 1969. Courtesy Anne Taussig

There is a very specific type of terror that permeates your body when you no longer have control over the direction your life is headed.

I cannot recall the specific details of traveling to a doctor's office to confirm my pregnancy, or going through the motions of taking an in-office pregnancy test, although I must have.

But now, 53 years later and at the age of 71, I can say that what followed is a moment I will remember for the rest of my life.

I'll never forget where I was standing when I was on the phone, silently hoping the doctor on the other line would tell me that I was not, in fact, pregnant. There's always the possibility of a false positive. Perhaps my period was just late. Maybe, just maybe, I was wrong.

I'll never forget the doctor telling me, "The test came back positive. You are pregnant." Or how I was stunned into silence, staring out a nearby window as the hair on the back of my neck stood on end.

I will always remember the doctor coldly and callously responding, "Well, what did you expect?"

He offered me no compassion. He gave me zero advice.

I don't have many moments in my life that I can recall that vividly, or word-for-word. But I remember it all, and can still feel the terror of that moment.