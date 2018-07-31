Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

ESPN anchor Sam Ponder and her husband, former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder, are giving thanks for the "miraculous" recovery of their newborn baby girl after she had to undergo emergency surgery last week.

Sam Ponder revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that their daughter, Price, was rushed into surgery due to an undisclosed issue only days after she was born.

"Through a series of terrifying and sudden events, our sweet newborn baby Price ended up in emergency surgery in the middle of the night,'' she wrote. "We were short on time and frankly, in shock."

Ponder thanked the doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, who performed the surgery. She did not specify the details of the surgery or what caused it.

"They treated her like their own, and answered all our blubbering fearful questions,'' she wrote. "Her recovery in the NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma."

Christian and Sam Ponder are grateful for their newborn daughter's recovery after undergoing emergency surgery. WireImage

Price is the couple's third child, joining daughter Scout, 4, and son True, 1. Sam Ponder is the host of ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, while Christian is a former Florida State star quarterback who played four seasons in the NFL.

Sam was grateful to have Price back home after a frightening few days.

"I cannot thank the women who cared for her day and night enough … Now, back to holding and singing (terribly) to this special girl,'' she wrote. "Thanks for loving and supporting our family in the good times and bad."

