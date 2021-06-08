HGTV's Erin Napier shares advice for married couples with kids

HGTV's Erin Napier is sharing a heartfelt tribute to her husband and “Home Town” costar, Ben Napier, as they adjust to life with a newborn and a toddler.

“If he’s not scooping me up off the sofa as I’m recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming,” Erin wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “And I have kissed him every time he’s in arm’s reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are.”

“A reminder for those spouses: tell them often — ‘thank you for everything you do for us.’ And MEAN IT.”

In the photo, a smiling Ben is seen feeding their daughter Mae, who was born on May 28. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old Helen.

It’s not the first time Erin has publicly gushed over her woodworker love.

“Just a post in praise of the men who go to work before the sun comes up and come home with bloody hands and dusty boots,” Erin wrote last year. “Who make bacon just right, who snore a little if they get still in a chair at 8:30 pm, who stand up for the ones getting picked on, and always jump up to help move the heavy thing — furniture or worries.”

The renovation experts, who will celebrate their 13-year wedding anniversary in November, met while attending Jones Junior College in Mississippi.

“He was like a celebrity crush to me,” Erin told People. “He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them.”

Ben had been noticing Erin, too.

“I remember seeing Erin the first week of school,” he recalled. “She was walking across the student union, and she had a pixie haircut. I didn’t know what a pixie cut was at the time, but I knew I liked it.”

After admiring each other from afar, it was a yearbook photo shoot brought them together.

“Six days later we decided we would get married,” Erin said. “And that was that.”

