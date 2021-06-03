HGTV's Erin Napier shares an encouraging message about formula feeding

Fed is best — just ask HGTV’s Erin Napier.

On Thursday, Erin shared a photo of herself bottle-feeding her newborn daughter, Mae, whom she shares with husband and “Home Town” costar Ben Napier.

“Just a little encouragement for you mamas who weren’t able to breastfeed, like me,” Napier, 35, began. “Don’t let anyone make you feel less than or belittled because of it.”

Mae’s 3-year-old sister, Helen was also bottle-fed.

“Helen was a formula baby and has no allergies, has always been a healthy weight, no big sicknesses, slept through the night by 6 weeks, smart as a whip, and is just as in love with and attached to her mama as her breastfed friends are to theirs,” Napier wrote. “Formula is our friend at this house! Just watch as these little matchstick legs get chunky and strong.”

Erin’s post was quickly flooded with thousands comments. Many women thanked the home renovation expert for sharing a message that is not shared nearly enough.

“As a lactation consultant I support ALL moms and help with whatever feeding method works best! Moms are all wonderful!” one person wrote.

Added another, “No one looking in on a kindergarten class will be able to point out the Formula Fed or Breast Fed babies. Fed is ALWAYS best.”

Last month, actor Ashley Tisdale opened up to TODAY Parents about her decision to switch her 2-month-old daughter, Jupiter over to formula.

"The hardest thing for me was breastfeeding," Tisdale revealed. "Because from the very beginning, she didn't latch. Then I was trying to use a nipple shield and she was getting really frustrated. And then I was frustrated because she was frustrated. So I felt like I didn't really have that experience that a lot of people have with breastfeeding. Emotionally, it was hard."

Both Tisdale and Jupiter are feeling a lot better since she stopped nursing.

“The main priority is the baby, and if the baby is not having a good time in that experience, then it's not about what I think or what my mom friends think," Tisdale explained. “The main priority is her and that she's getting the nutrients she needs."

