HGTV'S Erin Napier shares story about daughter's 'miracle bunny'

Erin Napier’s 3-year-old daughter, Helen, lost her pet rabbit last summer — but the story has a hoppy ending.

“Guys. Helen’s bunny, Madison, disappeared 4 months ago. We let her run around the yard and she slipped out through a hole in the fence,” the “Home Town” star began an Instagram post on Saturday. “We looked everywhere for her. This morning, our director, Kirk, found her hopping down our street and @scotsman.co brought her home. Miracle bunny.”

In the photo, the HGTV personality’s husband and co-star Ben Napier, is seen in a car holding a floppy-eared Madison to his chest.

"She's either singing Amazing Grace or Band on the Run," Ben joked in the comments.

When Erin appeared on Country Living magazine's "Biscuits & Jam" podcast in July, she opened up about Helen's sweet bond with Madison

"As soon as she wakes up in the morning, she fetches Madison the rabbit. Madison named after Daryl Hannah from the movie 'Splash,'" Erin revealed in July. "She takes her out of her little stable in the yard, brings her in and carries her like her baby and feeds her spinach and she sits down and takes pictures of her and says, ‘Look at mom, one, two, three.'"

Erin just published her first children’s book, “The Lantern House,” and many fans chimed in saying that they’d love to see Madison’s adventures turned into a story.

As one person wrote, “I see a fun book about Madison’s lost summertime travels and her fall homecoming just in time before winter arrives."

The couple, who are also parents to 4-month-old daughter, Mae, lost their beloved family dog, Baker in July.

Erin announced the sad news on Instagram with a photograph of Helen hugging Baker.

“All dogs go to heaven,” she wrote. “We (and especially she) will miss Baker. Thankful for the 12 years he lived.”

