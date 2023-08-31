Erin Napier’s kids made her go back to bed for a birthday surprise! Meet Helen and Mae

Erin Napier’s daughters know how to construct a good birthday!

On Aug. 30, the HGTV personality’s husband, Ben Napier, celebrated her 38th birthday with a delightful post on Instagram featuring their two daughters, Helen, 5 and Mae, 2. The post included pictures and a video of their girls as they helped Erin Napier ring in another year, albeit with a bit more direction than surprise.

The first post in the carousel shows Helen and Mae peeking through the crack of a bedroom door, eagerly anticipating waking up their mother for her birthday. The second photo shows Mae as Erin Napier embraces her while Helen can be seen nearby.

“Happy birthday, @erinapier!” Ben Napier captioned the post.” The girls wanted to wake Mommy up, but she was already awake. They made her get back in bed so they could give her a BIG happy birthday. Thanks for putting up with our celebrations, babe. We love you!”

In the final carousel image, the two girls can be heard wishing her a happy birthday as they open the door to her bedroom and happily march inside. Inside, Erin Napier appeared to be resting on a bed just before her daughters came to greet her.

Erin Napier expressed her gratitude in the post’s comments section, writing, “i love y’all so much i could cry!”

Erin Napier and Ben Napier married in 2008 and star in the HGTV series “Home Town” and its spin-offs.

Erin Napier, a designer, and Ben Napier, a carpenter and craftsman, exchanged vows in 2008.

In 2022, Erin Napier celebrated the anniversary of their wedding with a post on Instagram that featured images of the couple on their wedding day.

“14 years ago today I got a new last name, and my parents got another son,” Erin Napier captioned the post, which featured pictures from their wedding day. “I am thankful every single day that God saw fit to make us a family, @scotsman.co.”

Eight years after they were married, Erin Napier and Ben Napier joined HGTV to star in the lifestyle series “Home Town.”

The series follows the couple as they restore Southern homes in Laurel, Mississippi. The couple have also appeared in HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” and “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.”

The HGTV personalities started their family in 2018 when they welcomed their first child, Helen Napier.

Helen Napier was born in January 2018.

Five years later, Erin Napier celebrated her eldest’s birthday with a post on Instagram featuring photos of the little one when she was just a newborn. In the post, Erin Napier credited Helen for helping her resolve her fear of giving birth.

“5 years with our Helen girl. The one who made me conquer my fear of childbirth, who made us mama and daddy,” she wrote in the caption. “Maybe the hardest part of being a parent is the letting go of who they are at the end of each day. They change and grow in tiny fragments daily, becoming someone new, knowing more than they did, while we were just getting to know the person they were yesterday. I can’t wait to see what this year gives her.”

In 2021, Erin and Ben Napier welcomed their second child, Mae Napier.

Born on a Friday and weighing in at 7 pounds and 1 ounce, Mae Napier was named after Erin Napier’s aunt, whose name is Marilyn but who goes by Aunt Mae-Mae.

Soon after her birth, the couple revealed that even in her tender age, Mae was already making waves in the entertainment industry.

In a post shared to her Instagram, Erin Napier shared that Mae’s name made an appearance on the hit NBC drama “This Is Us.” According to the post, actor Chris Sullivan — who portrayed Toby in the series — was able to sneak Mae’s name into the show for a scene.

“An Easter egg from our friend @sullivangrams,” Erin Napier captioned her Instagram post.

She then explained that in one particular episode of “This Is Us,” the show’s character Toby was waiting while his wife was inside the hospital helping welcome the child they were adopting. While doing so, the character was supposed to be brainstorming middle names.

“Our friend Chris, who plays Toby, was writing down ideas for the baby’s middle name, and he snuck Mae,” Erin Napier’s post explained.

While raising their girls, Erin Napier and Ben Napier have prioritized protecting their daughters’ sense of selves.

In an August 2023 essay for TODAY, Erin Napier opened up about how her childhood experiences inspired her to keep her daughters off social media.

In the essay, Erin Napier contemplated what it would have been like to have access to social media platforms like Instagram in her adolescence — a time when she was more vulnerable to the opinions of friends and strangers.

“What if I had access to Instagram when I was in ninth grade, and I posted myself playing music, and someone made fun of me?” she wrote at the time.

According to Erin Napier, she and her husband and three other families agreed to support each other in keeping their kids off social media and smartphones.

“Our focus in parenting our girls is raising them to be boldly unafraid to be who they are,” Napier wrote. “It doesn’t matter if your friend doesn’t like this, but you like this. 'Don’t yuck on anyone’s yum,' as we say.”

So far, it seems Helen Napier and Mae Napier make for quite a pair.

In May 2023, Erin Napier gave fans insight into her daughters; relationship with one another.

In a post shared to her Instagram account, Erin Napier showed her eldest, Helen, gently holding onto her sister as they looked on at a dance recital.

“All of a sudden, they’re becoming a team,” Erin Napier wrote at the top of the caption. “Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, ‘HEY SISSY!’”

“As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, ‘You can be up there one day,’” Erin Napier's caption continued. “It’s fascinating to watch siblings become friends.”