'Parenthood' star Erika Christensen welcomes baby No. 2 in unexpected home birth

Erika Christensen is now a mom of two!

The actress, who portrayed Julia Braverman-Graham on NBC's "Parenthood," welcomed a baby girl, Polly, on Friday. In a surprising turn of events, the little one was born right at home with Christensen's husband, Cole Maness, assisting with the birth.

The 35 year-old star posted an intimate photo on Instagram taken just after the delivery, showing the looks of pure joy on their faces. In a caption, Christensen shared all the wonderful details.

“It happened!" she wrote. "And it will go down in family history because the baby girl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself. My fault entirely as I didn’t know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world."

Christensen explained that her mother also arrived just moments after the delivery and was able to snap the heartwarming photo.

"So epic. 9:21a (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think)," she continued. "Doc didn’t have time to grab the baby scale in his rush. Meet Ms. Polly. She’s chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful.”

Christensen, who announced her pregnancy back in May, had wanted to keep the sex of the baby a secret, but accidentally spilled the beans to reporters back in June that her 2-year-old daughter, Shane, "will learn a lot from her sister."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of baby No. 2 as Christensen has been documenting the last few months of her pregnancy on Instagram. She posted a picture just a few days before Polly's birth of herself lying on the couch, writing that she was ready for the little one's arrival.

"So, I’m due THURSDAY," Christensen wrote. "Still hoping for sooner, not because I’m over being pregnant but because, knowing what I’m getting into this time, I’d like to get on with it!"

Now that baby Polly is here, this lovely mama must be overjoyed. Best wishes to this sweet family!