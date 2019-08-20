Sign up for our newsletter

It's a girl!

Lara and Eric Trump just welcomed their second child, the president’s son revealed on Instagram.

Eric Trump, 35, shared a photo of their newborn daughter, Carolina Dorothy Trump, swaddled and wearing a cute, pink hat.

“@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!” the proud dad wrote in the caption.

The Trumps are also parents to a son, Eric “Luke” Trump, born in 2017. Carolina Dorothy Trump is the 10th grandchild of President Trump.

Eric Trump is the second son of the president and his first wife, Ivana Trump. He is executive vice president of the Trump Organization alongside his older brother, Donald Trump Jr.

Eric and Lara Trump have been married since 2014. Getty Images

Lara Trump, 36, is a former producer for CBS’s “Inside Edition.” She now produces and hosts “Real News Update,” a weekly webcast supporting Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

She announced that she and her husband were expecting their second child back in April.

Baby number two coming this August!! 👶🏼 All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!! 🐶🐶👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/gV6XrIOT0g — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) April 10, 2019

“Baby number two coming this August!” she wrote on Twitter, along with photos of her family and their dogs. “All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!”