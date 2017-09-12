It's a boy! Eric and Lara Trump welcome their first child

share tweet pin email

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, have welcomed a baby boy to the family!

Eric posted the good news that Lara gave birth to the couple's first child, Eric "Luke" Trump, on Tuesday morning.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017

The couple announced they were expecting in March.

The little one marks nine grandchildren for President Donald Trump, as Eric’s brother, Donald Jr., has five children, and his sister, Ivanka, has three.

Both Eric's siblings welcomed the new baby to the family with congratulatory Twitter posts on Tuesday.

Congrats buddy. Welcome to the club. Now that the niceties are out of the way it's older brother revenge for that drum set to my kids https://t.co/yCW4Wjqh2M — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 12, 2017

Welcome to the world, baby boy. I can't wait to meet you ï¸ https://t.co/sIkPrFWKO2 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 12, 2017

Eric is the third-oldest of Trump's five children. Coincidentally, he found out on his 33rd birthday, Jan. 6, that Lara was pregnant.

"Eric’s dad was so excited that we were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference," Lara Trump told People.

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/ENrhdxdziA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2017

The couple was married in 2014 at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Lara is a former “Inside Edition” producer now involved with multiple animal charities, while Eric is an executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.