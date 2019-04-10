Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 10, 2019, 2:04 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Eric and Lara Trump are getting set to welcome a new member to the family.

The second-oldest son of President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he and his wife are expecting their second child in August.

"Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August!'' Eric Trump, 35, wrote on Twitter. "Luke will be a great big brother!"

The couple, who have been married since 2014, are parents to a son, Eric Trump, 1, whom they call Luke.

"Baby number two coming this August!!" Lara Trump, 36, tweeted. " All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!"

The new baby will make 10 grandchildren for President Trump, as Eric’s brother, Donald Jr., has five children, and his sister, Ivanka, has three.

Lara is a former “Inside Edition” producer now involved with multiple animal charities, while Eric is an executive vice president of the Trump Organization.