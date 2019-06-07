If you think there’s drama in your mom Facebook group, you need to check out what’s happening on the Humans of New York page.

Brandon Stanton, the creator of the popular photo series, which chronicles the stories of New York residents, is currently snapping portraits on the streets of Rome. On June 4, Stanton captured an image of a doctor and her toddler son at a park — and the caption has some people up in arms.

“He’s starting to be less dependent, but so far it’s been pretty relentless and repetitive,” the physician admitted to Stanton. “A lot of changing diapers and feeding. The same mundane task over and over again. It can be exhausting and depersonalizing.” She noted that the little boy’s dad stays home.

“I’m an emergency room doctor, and that’s where I think I’m most useful to the world,” the woman revealed. “It’s great to be back. If some people love parenting, that’s very lucky. There are certainly moments when it’s wonderful. But to believe motherhood is the most important job in the world, you’d have to believe your child is the most important person in the world.”

In three days, the post has fueled a passionate debate with nearly 10,000 comments.

“This lady doesn’t deserve her beautiful child,” wrote one person. Snipped another, “I wish everyone would and could feel the unconditional love I have for my kids.” Several stated that they felt sorry for the toddler in the photograph and volunteered to adopt him.

But most of the feedback was overwhelmingly supportive, with several mamas chiming in that they appreciated her honesty.

“Thank you for having the courage to say something many mothers wouldn’t,” wrote one person. Added another, “Not only is your child being given a strong, female role model, but also an amazing opportunity to have a male figure to nurture them.”

Many were quick to point out that a happy mama makes for a happy baby. As one woman mused: “A mother who feels fulfilled and not frustrated is the best kind of mother. Her child will be fine.”