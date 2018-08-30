Enrique Iglesias gives his twins a case of the giggles in sweet home video

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Enrique Iglesias may be enjoying a brief break in his "All the Hits Live" world tour, but he's still working hard to keep an audience entertained.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter and father of two shared a video that showed his efforts to please his biggest (and smallest) fans — the 8-month-old twins he shares with partner Anna Kournikova.

In the clip, Iglesias runs back and forth while making silly sounds to earn a few laughs from his son Nicolas and daughter Lucy, who watch the show from the comfort of their stroller.

"Tough audience to entertain," the 42-year-old wrote in the caption that accompanied adorable video.

But given all the giggles, he clearly received the baby equivalent of rave reviews.

This isn't the first time the "Bailando" singer has shown off his funny father skills.

On July 4, he shared a moment from his family's holiday on Biscayne Bay, in which he played the part of a human water sprinkler, sucking up water and spraying it out just for little Lucy's enjoyment.

In all of the sweet moments he's posted to social media, it's clear that Iglesias is as entertained by their reactions as the babies are by his comedy routines.