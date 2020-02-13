Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome baby No. 3 — see the pics

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's family has gotten bigger!

The couple, who are already parents to 2-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas, welcomed another child on Jan. 30, they both announced Thursday on Instagram.

The proud dad, 44, shared a photo of himself in hospital scrubs holding his newborn baby, whose name has not yet been revealed.

"My Sunshine 01.30.2020," the singer captioned the shot.

Kournikova, 38, shared her own pics to celebrate her baby's arrival. One photo finds the former tennis pro smiling serenely as she lies with her baby in her arms.

She followed that up with a second snap of her hubby leaning down to kiss her as his hand gently caresses his newborn baby's head.

The couple's happy news comes a little more than a month after Kournikova shared a rare video of Lucy and Nicholas frolicking on a field of green grass.

Kournikova chose a fitting song for the cute video's soundtrack — her husband's 2012 heartfelt hit "Finally Found You." She hashtagged the post #happynewyear, adding the phrase a second time in her native Russian.

Not only does the couple — who began dating in 2001 — keep their family life private, they also managed to keep Kournikova's pregnancy with the twins a secret from fans. And it appears they've done it again with their newest bundle of joy!

Iglesias is less secretive about how much he loves being a dad. The Grammy winner opened up — just a little — about the joys of fatherhood during an interview with British TV host Vick Hope in October 2018.

"It feels incredible. It's one of the best feelings in the world," Iglesias gushed, adding, "I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm a dad.'"

Congrats, Anna and Enrique!