Enrique Iglesias' 2-year-old son can't stop giggling in peekaboo video

"Best way to spend time at home," the singer wrote.

/ Source: TODAY
By Alyssa Newcomb

Enrique Iglesias' son, Nicholas, is keeping him entertained while they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Hero" singer shared an adorable video of the 2-year-old hiding under a blanket and playing peekaboo. Nicholas had a major case of the giggles the entire time.

"I can't see you!" Iglesias says off-camera, before pulling the blanket off his son's face and making the sweet toddler laugh even harder.

"Best way to spend time at home. #laugh and #love," Iglesias captioned the Instagram video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-M5UgJB1gM

Fans couldn't help but notice the blue eyes and striking resemblance Nicholas shares with his mother, former tennis player Anna Kournikova.

"The most beautiful baby in the world!" read one comment.

"All the kids look like Anna!" someone else added.

However, one fan added that little Nicholas is "beautiful, just like his father."

Iglesias and Kournikova are also parents to daughters Lucy, 2, and 1-month-old Mary.

While the video of Nicholas made plenty of people smile, the 44-year-old singer posted a more somber message Wednesday about COVID-19.

"We are going through tough times and this emergency has touched a lot of people including my family," he wrote. "Let’s stay home and take care of ourselves and our loved ones. Sending lots of love and strength."

