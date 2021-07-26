Emmy Rossum shares first photo of her baby ... and an important message

Emmy Rossum is sharing the first photo of her daughter — and encouraging fans to get immunized against COVID-19.

“When I was pregnant I got vaccinated,” Rossum began an Instagram post on Sunday. “Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”

In the photo, Rossum is seen kissing her 2-month-old infant, who is facing away from the camera. The “Shameless” actor, who is married to "Mr Robot" creator Sam Esmail, has not publicly revealed their baby’s name.

When contracted while pregnant, the coronavirus increases the risk of severe illness in the mother, including needing ICU admission or a ventilator and adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm deliveries and stillbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Former CDC acting director Dr. Richard Besser advises pregnant women to weigh their risk of exposure.

“If you’re in a situation where you have a high likelihood of being exposed to COVID, then vaccination is something you should consider because science is suggesting it’s safe,” Besser explained on the 3rd Hour of TODAY earlier this year. “There’s nothing about the vaccines that have been licensed so far that raise any red flags.”

In March, Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, appeared on “MSNBC Live with Katy Tur” to discuss the risks that pregnant women can face during the pandemic.

"If you’re pregnant and you’re unfortunate enough to get COVID-19, you have a 60% increased likelihood of going to an intensive care unit and maybe as much as an 80% or even higher increased risk of needing ventilation," said Hotez, citing studies from the British Medical Journal. "We also know that this virus, even though it doesn't get into your unborn baby, it can attach to the placenta ... with full effects to be looked at. The risk of not being vaccinated is extremely high."

