Emma Roberts gives fans a closer look at her newborn son, Rhodes

Emma Roberts is giving fans a closer look at her newborn son, Rhodes — and he's completely adorable!

The "Holidate" actor, 29, and her boyfriend, “Unbroken” star Garrett Hedlund, 36, welcomed baby Rhodes in December.

The new mom took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself holding Rhodes close to her as she relaxed with a book by author Joan Didion.

The photo finds both mother and son closing their eyes as they each savor a moment of rest. "Rhodes meet Joan," Roberts wrote in the caption.

Emma Roberts with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in August 2019. Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Roberts' famous friends cooed over the adorable photo in the comments.

"Heart melting," wrote pregnant "High School Musical" alum Ashley Tisdale.

Fellow moms Kate Hudson and Whitney Port both responded by using three red heart emojis.

The former "Screen Queen" star's cute pic comes nearly two weeks after she shared her first photo of Rhodes on Instagram.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡" she gushed in the caption.

In November, Roberts became the first visibly pregnant woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan. Inside the magazine, she shared details about her pregnancy. Although she was hungry and tired while she was expecting, Roberts was awed by what the human body can do.

"To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful," she said.