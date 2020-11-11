Emma Roberts featured as first visibly pregnant woman on cover of Cosmo

Actor Emma Roberts is proudly showing off her baby bump on the latest cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine.

In a year of historic firsts, this photoshoot was no exception.

In a handwritten note at the bottom of the story, Roberts thanked the glossy for featuring her as the “first pregnant woman on Cosmo.”

The “Holidate” actor is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, “Unbroken” star Garrett Hedlund.

It will be the first child for Hedlund, 35, and Roberts, 29.

In the Cosmo article, Roberts opened up about her pregnancy journey and struggle with endometriosis, for which she was clinically diagnosed in her late 20s after years of suffering.

“...by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options,’” she explained.

Roberts eventually did go through the egg freezing process and started “opening up to other women” about her experience.

“When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong,” she told the publication. “I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all.”

She added that the “moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant.”

Roberts, who has been acting since childhood and whose aunt is Julia Roberts, went on to say she’s concerned about raising her son in the bright lights of Hollywood but is hoping for the best.

“I signed up for this, but he didn’t,” she said. “I remember when I was a kid and I went places with my aunt and people followed her like crazy. It’s an abnormal thing. These days, I’m like, ‘Look, I get it, take your photo,’ but they don’t leave you alone.”

To top it all off, 2020 has been a crazy year for everyone.

"Long story short: I am hungry and tired,” Roberts quipped, adding her pregnancy has made things even harder.

"Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant," she continued. "But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for."

"To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful," Roberts said.