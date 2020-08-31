Emma Roberts is pregnant with baby boy — see her adorable announcement

Sign up for our newsletter

Emma Roberts is expecting.

The “American Horror Story” actor has confirmed that she and “Unbroken” star Garrett Hedlund are having a baby boy. Over the weekend, Roberts posted a series of photos on Instagram of her and Hedlund while she showed off her baby bump.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Me...and my two favorite guys,” she captioned the shots featuring her cradling her stomach while she sits in a white strapless dress. Hedlund joined her in two of the three photos.

It will be the first child for Hedlund, 35, and Roberts, 29, whose aunt is Julia Roberts.

The couple's big news was met with plenty of cheers.

Hedlund and Roberts take a stroll in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2019. Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

"You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together,” commented Lea Michele, who starred on “Scream Queens” with Roberts and welcomed her first child, a boy named Ever, earlier this month.

“This makes me so happy ... BIG congrats,” wrote mom of two Jamie Lynn Spears.

“Congratulations angel so excited for you,” Rumer Willis added.

“Yay!!” commented Kristin Chenoweth.