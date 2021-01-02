Emily Mitchell, a popular parenting blogger and influencer who was pregnant with her fifth child, died unexpectedly three days before Christmas along with her unborn son she planned to name Joey.

Mitchell, 36, blogged about raising four young children and home schooling them on her site, The Hidden Way. She also posted regular updates on Instagram, where she had 129,000 followers.

The Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home in Westerly, Rhode Island, confirmed Mitchell's death to TODAY. According to a fundraising page for the family, Mitchell was "having her morning coffee and toast when she suddenly became unresponsive" on the morning of December 22.

"Despite the prompt attention of her children, husband, father and other medical personnel, all valiant efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful. She went home to be with the Lord," a message said on the site. "The doctors are still working on answers for her family. We will update everyone with answers when we get them."

Mitchell and her unborn child, Joey, were pronounced dead at Westerly Hospital. She was 16 weeks pregnant, according to the timeline of Instagram updates she shared about her pregnancy. A cause of death has yet to be released.

Mitchell first revealed her pregnancy in November, sharing a photo of her sonogram alongside her husband, Joseph Mitchell.

"Number FIVE comin in hot and we are here for it," she wrote in a caption of picture posted Nov. 19. "Eleven weeks 2 days and counting."

She later shared her excitement again in a post showing her cradling her belly.

"3 weeks tomorrow - sleeping like a legit fat and furry hibernating bear (read into that what you will lol ), sniffing peppermint like it’s my job, craving thanksgiving leftovers, and finding out boy or girl possibly THIS WEEK what do you think? Girl number four? Or finally a brother for Finn?? Should I try those old wives gender tests in stories??? I’m thinking I may need to were they ever right for you???⁣" she wrote.

An online obituary celebrated Mitchell as a "devoted wife and incredible mother to her four children." She is survived by her husband and their four children Finn, Isla, Eden and Luna.

Mitchell had a degree in music and psychology and was remembered as a "talented musician, singer, recording artist and music teacher."

"Her exuberant personality radiated outwardly in her interactions and relationships with all who knew her," her family wrote in the obituary. "Emily was a symbol of strength during the most challenging of times for so many."