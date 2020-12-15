Embroidered ultrasound scan allows blind dad-to-be to 'see' his baby

Nathan Edge, a dad-to-be in the United Kingdom who went completely blind seven years ago, couldn’t help but feel a little bit sad after his partner’s 12-week ultrasound.

“When we got home, we shared the scans with our family and everybody was getting excited about seeing the baby for the first time,” Edge, 26, told TODAY Parents. “Being blind rarely ever gets me down — I’ve come to terms with it very well — but suddenly it hit me, ‘I’ll never be able to see this scan.’”

But now he can feel it.

How incredible is this 😍



Received this amazing surprise today... it’s an embroided tactile version of our 12 week baby scan, so for the first time as a blind dad to be, I’m able to build a picture of our baby scan through touch ❤️



Can’t describe how amazing this is 😍 pic.twitter.com/3Qm01MlzhS — Nathan Edge (@NathanEdge94) December 10, 2020

Last week, Edge’s pregnant girlfriend, Emma Fotheringham, surprised him with an embroidered version of the sonogram. The piece, which was hand-stitched by the couple's friend Deb Fisher, allows Edge see his son via touch.

“I tried to imagine what he looked like using other people's descriptions,” Edge said. “But now I’m able to build a proper picture of my baby. It’s just amazing. I could have gone my whole life never knowing what that scan looked like.”

Nathan Edge and his partner, Emma Fotheringham, are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in May. Triangle News

Since Edge shared a photo of his special gift on Twitter, he has been inundated with messages from around the world.

“This is beautiful but has made me consider just how much I take for granted. Thank you for giving me that perspective,” one person wrote.

Added another, “Incredible! So intricate. What a memory for the baby when they grow up!”

Edge said he also has heard from people who are visually impaired and hope to have children one day.

“The scans are such an important part of the journey to becoming a parent,” Edge explained. “Everybody should be able to experience it.”

