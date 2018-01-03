Elton John shares emotional tribute to late mother from private funeral service

share tweet pin email

Elton John shared a rare public glimpse into his private grief over the loss of his mother.

On Wednesday, the "Sad Songs (Say So Much)" singer shared an Instagram post from the funeral service for Sheila Eileen Farebrother, who died on Dec. 4 at the age of 92.

"Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort," John, 70, wrote to his mother, along with his 795,000 Instagram followers, in the caption to a picture of her funeral plaque.

"Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again. Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes. I’ve chosen all the music so everything will be just right. Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me."

John had only reconnected with his mother a few months before her death, after a falling out in 2008.

WireImage Sir Elton John and his mother Sheila Farebrother during The Fifth Annual White Tie and Tiara Ball to Benefit the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Farebrother told Britain's Telegraph newspaper seven years later that the rift started with an argument over John's demand that his mother cut ties with two of his friends with whom the performer had become estranged. After she refused, "(John) told me he hated me. And then he banged the phone down," she recalled to the newspaper in 2015. "Imagine! To me, his mother!"

She later also blamed John's husband, David Furnish, for the lingering rift.

But the mother and son repaired that damaged relationship last year after John contracted a bacterial infection while performing in Chile in April. A few weeks later, the "Candle in the Wind" crooner posted a tribute to Farebrother on Instagram for Mother's Day.