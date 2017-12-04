Elton John announces mother's death, months after longtime feud ended

Elton John's mother, Sheila Farebrother, has died, according to posts the iconic musician put on social media Monday.
There's a particular resonance to John's loss; he and Farebrother had been estranged since 2008, and only recently got "back in touch," according to another social media post of his, earlier this year.
John had revealed the reconciliation in a Mother's Day Instagram:
Farebrother told the UK newspaper The Telegraph in 2015 that they'd fallen out of touch after an argument on the phone. John had asked her to no longer be in contact with two of his longtime friends, with whom he'd argued. Bob Halley had worked first as a driver, then a personal assistant to John; John Reid was a former boyfriend and manager to John.
John has been married to David Furnish since 2014.
Farebrother refused to drop them, and reported, "[John] told me he hated me. And then he banged the phone down. Imagine! To me, his mother!"
She later blamed Furnish for exacerbating the rift between her and her son.
But they appear to have come to an understanding after John, 70, contracted a bacterial infection after performing in Chile in April, as his Instagram indicates.
Undoubtedly it's a sad day for the singer, but at least the pair were able to reunite before she passed. All our sympathies to you, Elton.
