Elon Musk shares new photo of Grimes and their baby boy in Texas

Monday, Elon Musk shared a sweet family snapshot — and in a pretty out-of-this-world location.

The Twitter photo features Musk, his longtime girlfriend Grimes, and their 10-month-old son, who's gazing at a bouquet of flowers. Captioned "Starbase, Texas," it serves as a teasing reference to a recent Twitter thread about Musk's foray into city development.

"Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," he tweeted. "From thence to Mars, and hence the Stars."

The poetic addendum highlights the fact that Starbase will be built around SpaceX, Musk's aerospace manufacturing company. While its ultimate goal is to enable the colonization of Mars, SpaceX first plans to launch an all-civilian mission to space by the end of this year. The mission will double as a $200 million fundraiser for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

SpaceX is based in Boca Chica Village, Texas; according to the Twitter thread, Musk envisions Starbase as encompassing both the Boca Chica community and a "much larger" area. However, he has yet to reveal any other substantial details about what Starbase will look like or who it will serve.

Whether it be electric cars or futuristic cities, the Tesla CEO is always inventing something — including baby names. Last year, he and Grimes sparked waves of Internet buzz after revealing that they'd named their son X Æ A-Xii.

Pronounced "X Ash A Twelve" and sometimes shortened to "Little X," the famously unique title has several meanings.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Still, the name proved so confusing that even its inventor got it wrong.

"SR-71," Musk corrected her. "But yes."