Elon Musk shares new photo of baby X Æ A-Xii

Elon Musk is giving people a glimpse at his 2-month-old son.

The Tesla co-founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photo of himself holding his baby, X Æ A-Xii.

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

“Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen,” he captioned the picture. The quote translates from German to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

Musk, 49, and his girlfriend, musician Grimes, 32, welcomed the baby in May and raised eyebrows when they revealed his name was X Æ A-12.

Grimes explained why the couple chose the unorthodox name for their baby.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Musk told the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that the name was pronounced "X Ash A Twelve." The initial spelling of the moniker appeared to have some issues with state law in California, where the baby was born.

In a comment on an Instagram post a few weeks after the birth, Grimes said she and Musk had adjusted the spelling of the baby's name to X Æ A-Xii.

Whatever the spelling, it appears the couple has settled on a nickname for their bundle of joy after Grimes called him "Little X” while talking to Bloomberg.

X Æ A-Xii is the first child for Grimes and the seventh child for Musk, who has six other sons, one of whom died in 2002, with ex-wife Justine Musk.