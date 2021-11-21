Elon Musk's son makes rare — and adorable — appearance in video with dad

Elon Musk gave fans a rare glimpse of his youngest child earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO, 50, gave a virtual SpaceX presentation with 18-month-old son X Æ A-Xii, also known as "Little X," sitting his lap. Musk, 50, shares the toddler with musician Grimes.

Little X seems eager to contribute to Musk's presentation to the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, saying "hi!" and waving and generally stealing the show while Musk gave an update on Starship, a fully re-useable spacecraft.

After a few minutes, the 18-month-old was whisked away to another room so Musk could complete his presentation uninterrupted.

The video was shared by an account that chronicles Musk's announcements and public appearances.

This isn't the first time Musk has proudly shared the spotlight with little X Æ A-Xii, pronounced "X Ash A Twelve." A few months after the boy was born, Musk shared a photo on Twitter of him holding his new baby.

“Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen,” he captioned the picture. The quote translates from German to "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

Last summer, Musk opened up to The New York Times about parenting with Grimes, saying that most of the parenting fell to her while his son was still a baby.

"Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know?" Musk said. "Right now there’s not much I can do. ... Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now,” he added. “When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”

In March of this year, Musk, Grimes and Little X were photographed together as a family at Starbase, Texas, a city that will be built around SpaceX.

In September of this year, Musk revealed that he and Grimes had ended their three-year-long relationship.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six.

In addition to X Æ A-Xii, Musk has six older children with his ex-wife, Justine Musk, including one child who passed away in 2002.

Related: