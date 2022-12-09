Looks like it was take your kid to work day for Elon Musk.

The Tesla founder and new CEO of Twitter posted Dec. 8 a photo of his 2-year-old son, named X Æ A-12.

“X in beautiful San Francisco,” he captioned the picture of the smiling boy posing in front of a sculpture.

Musk, who took over Twitter earlier this fall, also got his son into the office of his social networking site.

“And with his Twitter badge,” he captioned another picture of his son smiling in a photo on his ID card, which says, “X.”

Musk, 51, is the father of 8 children (reports of Musk welcoming twins in 2021 is unconfirmed by NBC News). He announced in May 2020 that he and musician Grimes had welcomed X Æ A-12, who is their first child together and is called X. Grimes later explained the unique name held special significance.

The couple broke up in September 2021 and got back together the following spring. In December 2021, they had a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrogate. They call her Y.

“There’s no real word for it,” she told Vanity Fair in March of this year about her relationship with Musk. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

The couple split once more after that story came out.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life," Grimes tweeted March 10.