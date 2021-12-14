Elon Musk's son makes rare public appearance with dad at Person of the Year event

Elon Musk’s youngest son just made a rare public outing with his dad.

Hello, Baby X! Theo Wargo / Getty Images for TIME

Musk brought X Æ A-Xii to an event that marked his being named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021.

Musk shares his son with musician Grimes. Theo Wargo / Getty Images for TIME

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO balanced his toddler on his knee as he did a public interview at the event on Dec. 13 in New York City.

In a video shared on Twitter by Marc Benioff, the owner of Time magazine, Musk was met with “awws” from the crowd as he walked into the room holding his son, who his parents sometimes refer to affectionately as Little X or Baby X.

Welcome to NYC X Æ A-12 Musk and ⁦@elonmusk⁩! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H7oF8gdsp7 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) December 14, 2021

Musk and his former partner, Canadian musician Grimes, welcomed X Æ A-Xii in May 2020. Musk revealed he and Grimes had separated earlier this year, but told Page Six that they “still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms.”

Their baby’s unique name is pronounced “X Ash A Twelve.” It was originally spelled X Æ A-12, but his parents changed the last part from “12” to “Xii” soon after he was born, likely to comply with a California law that prohibits names from containing numerical digits.

Little X made another cute public appearance last month when Musk gave a virtual SpaceX presentation with his son sitting on his lap. He waved at the camera and seemed excited to be part of his dad’s talk.

Musk doesn’t share many photos of his son on social media, although he did share this cute pic of Baby X in July 2020.

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

The caption, written in German, translates to, “The baby cannot use a spoon yet.”

Musk has five other sons from his previous marriage to Justine Musk.