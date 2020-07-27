Elon Musk opened up to the New York Times about being a father to his newborn son. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX co-founder and his girlfriend, Grimes, welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

When asked how he was going to balance parenthood with his work schedule, Musk explained, "Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there’s not much I can do.”

"Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now,” he added. “When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”

The Tesla CEO has six older children, one of whom died in 2002, with his ex-wife, Justine Musk. Using his past parenthood techniques, he has some ideas for how he will bond with X AE A-Xii when he gets older.

"I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids,” he explained. “If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors.”

Musk also added that he created an online school for his five older children that has “actually worked out pretty well.”

X AE A-Xii—affectionately dubbed Little X by Grimes — was born on May 4, as announced by Musk on Twitter. The couple has sparked controversy with their son's name, which is pronounced "X Ash A Twelve." The original spelling of his name, X Æ A-12 had to be changed to include roman numerals due to Californias state law that prohibits the use of numbers on birth certificates.

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

Even with his busy schedule, the Tesla CEO has had some time to hang out with "Little X." Musk shared a recent snap of his two-month-old, taking to Twitter to share the father-son shot.

“Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen,” Musk captioned the photo. The quote translates from German to, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."