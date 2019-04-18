Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 18, 2019, 4:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

“Sesame Street” has been a staple in children’s television for 50 years, teaching kids everything from their ABCs to the importance of respecting others. But adults, and even “Game of Thrones” characters, can learn from the Muppets too.

In honor of the show’s 50th anniversary, the beloved Muppets are paying visits to some popular adult television shows to help settle differences among the characters. It’s part of Sesame Street’s “Respect Brings Us Together” campaign.

And who needs more convincing to get along than “Game of Thrones” characters Cersei (Lena Headey) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)?

Luckily Elmo is here to save the day.

In an exclusive clip that premiered on the third hour of TODAY, Elmo mediates between the feuding siblings.

The scene features Cersei and Tyrion sitting at a table, and Elmo — who is sitting at the head — gives them some advice.

“When Elmo has a problem with his friends like Abby or Cookie Monster, Elmo doesn’t get upset; Elmo listens and learns from what they have to say,” he says.

“If we stop fighting and work together, we can be stronger,” Tyrion says to Cersei. “I’m willing to learn and listen if you are.”

Elmo chimes in, “Will Miss Cersei try to listen and understand what Mr. Tyrion is saying?”

Cersei hesitantly agrees. “I can try,” she says.

An armor-clad Elmo erupts in celebration over the news. “Trying is a great way to start!” he says.

The “Game of Thrones” clip is just one from the campaign. Others include Cookie Monster paying a visit to “Westworld” and rapper Common teaming up with all the Muppets to talk about respect.

“Sesame Street” airs every day on HBO and PBS Kids.