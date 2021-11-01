Elmo's pandemic puppy, Tango, makes Sesame Street debut in new season

The air just got a little sweeter on Sesame Street.

When season 52 debuts on Cartoonito on HBO Max on November 11, viewers will get to meet Elmo's pandemic puppy, Tango, for the first time.

Tango was introduced in the August 2021 animated special "Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy," but this is her first appearance as a live-action puppet on the happiest street in America.

Tango will also join Elmo in the new animated segment "Elmo & Tango’s Mysterious Mysteries," where the duo will help their friends solve mysteries including the disappearance of Abby’s magic wand and a search for buried treasure. Throughout the season, there will be 13 five-minute episodes.

Earlier this year, Elmo shared the pair's first selfie on Instagram.

"Elmo is so excited to share Elmo’s first selfies with Elmo’s new puppy, Tango! Elmo loves you, Tango!" Elmo wrote.

Tango isn't the only new Muppet to debut this year. In March, "Sesame Street" introduced Wes and Elijah, a Black father and son, as part of an effort to help children understand racial literacy. The two were introduced in a short video created by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the long-running show.

"After what happened last summer, we knew we had to be more explicit about talking about race because children and families need it," Rocio Galarza, a vice president at Sesame Workshop, told TODAY at the time.

Season 52 plans to expand upon Sesame Workshop's commitment to racial justice with two racial justice-themed episodes amongst the season's 35 new episodes as part of their "Coming Together" series.

The first, "Martin Luther King Day", airing Thursday, January 13, will feature Elmo, Tamir, and friends making a Peace Tree to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy and the holiday.

A little over a month later, "Let’s Grow Together," airing Thursday, February 17, will feature Alan sharing his Japanese American heritage with the Sesame Street gang as they learn to make pickled daikon for the community garden food stand.

"By encouraging these much-needed conversations through Coming Together, we can help children build a positive sense of identity and value the identities of others," Sesame Workshop's Senior Vice President Dr. Jeanette Betancourt said in a statement.

Related: