Ellie Kemper is getting closer to the finish line with baby No. 2!

The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star posted a rare photo of her baby bump on Instagram Monday and joked that she's "102 weeks pregnant!"

Kemper, 39, first revealed in an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in May that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Michael Koman.

Her former "Kimmy Schmidt" co-star Lauren Adams commented on the photo, writing "Beauty and the bump!"

Jenna Fischer, her former co-star on "The Office," remarked, "Lady!!! Look at you! Beauty!"

The couple has a 3-year-old son, James Miller. Kemper shared the very first photo of James with TODAY in 2017 and remarked, "He's the cutest baby on the planet."

Kemper joined Sheinelle Jones as a guest co-host on the fourth hour of TODAY last month and spoke about preparing James to have a new sibling.

"You don't want them to be shocked, but I'm definitely terrified that he's going to feel very jealous,'' Kemper said. "We'll see how it goes."