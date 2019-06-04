Congratulations to Ellie Kemper!

The busy small-screen actress and mother of one is about to be even busier, because she has another baby on the way.

A rep for Kemper confirmed the good news to TODAY Tuesday morning, but as it turns out, the actress had actually made a brief announcement of her own weeks earlier.

During a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview, Kemper and other cast members from the recent "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" television event were speaking about a party Kimmel threw for them days before the live production took place — a party Kemper did not attend.

"This was my nightmare that this subject would come up," she told the host. "I was unable to make it. I am so sorry!"

When prompted by co-star Ike Barinholtz to explain why, she added, "It's because I'm pregnant, and I felt sick. ... I've been blaming the pregnancy on so many things, and this is one of them. I'm so sorry I wasn't there."

But the comments, sandwiched between talk about the one-night-only classic TV reboot, seemed to get lost in the media mix — and baby buzz among Kemper's fans and followers didn't go into full swing until just days ago.

It started with a low-key caption alongside an Instagram post from the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star's stylist.

"This beautiful mommy to be..." Jessica Pastor wrote next to pics of Kemper attending an event last week.

Screenwriter Michael Koman and actress Ellie Kemper are preparing to welcome a new bundle of joy to the family. Getty Images

Somehow it was that small social media mention that really got people talking — and congratulating Kemper and her husband, Michael Koman.

The couple, who wed in 2012, are already the proud parents of a 2-year-old son named James.

Ellie Kemper shared the first photo of little James with TODAY. TODAY

Kemper shared the very first photo of James with TODAY in 2017 and remarked, "He's the cutest baby on the planet."

We can wait to see what she has to say when the next cutie comes along.