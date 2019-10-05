Ellie Kemper introduced her 1-month-old son to the world with a very sweet Instagram selfie on Saturday.

"Happy 1-month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself and the baby, whose face was not visible in the post. "He has inherited his dad's brown hair and his mom's desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He's a good boy."

This is Kemper's second son with husband Michael Koman. Their first child, James Miller, was born in July 2016.

In mid-August, the "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star stopped by TODAY to guest co-host the fourth hour with Shenielle Jones. On air, she spoke candidly about her pregnancy, and explained that she was a little worried about how James would react to his new sibling.

"We keep talking about it," the 39-year-old actress told Jones. "I don't know what you did when you were having your kids, but it's like, you don't want them to be shocked but, I mean, [I'm] definitely terrified that he's going to feel very jealous."

Kemper first announced that she was expecting a child during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview, where she and cast members from the "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" television event spoke about a party that Kimmel had thrown for them. Kemper said that she didn't make it because she was pregnant and felt ill.

On Sept. 2, Kemper shared a rare photo of herself and her baby bump, calling herself "102 weeks pregnant!" just three days before Matthew was born.

Celebrities and fans alike quickly filled the comments section of her announcement selfie with well-wishes.

"Ellie! Congratulations!!!! His head is beautiful and you look stunning!!!!" wrote Busy Philipps, who also included a line of heart-shaped emojis. Hilaria Baldwin, who is currently expecting her fifth child, chimed in with a heart emoji of her own, and "This is Us" star Mandy Moore congratulated the second-time mom.

Congrats, Kemper crew!