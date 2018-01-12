Ellen DeGeneres reveals her father passed away in touching tribute

share tweet pin email

Ellen DeGeneres has lost her father.

The host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" released a video Thursday telling her studio audience that her father, Elliott Everett DeGeneres, had passed away earlier in the week.

"He was 92 years old," she said. "He had a good, long life. And he lived his life exactly how he wanted. He was Christian Science his entire life. He never had medicine his whole life. He never went to a doctor. We never had a vaccination. We never had medicine growing up and he lived to be 92."

DeGeneres began her announcement in a calm, firm manner but as she spoke of the one vacation the family ever took together — to the very Warner Bros. lot she now tapes her show on — she became more visibly emotional.

My dad and me. ❤️ A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Jan 11, 2018 at 5:05pm PST

The comedian, 59, was born and raised in Metairie, Louisiana; her mother's name is Elizabeth and she has one brother, Vance. Her parents divorced when Ellen was 13; Vance stayed with Elliott while Ellen lived with her mother. Neither her mother nor DeGeneres are currently Christian Scientists.

"He was very proud of me," she added. "He loved this show. He was a kind man, very accepting man. There was not one bone of judgment in his body. He was very funny ... Before he passed away I got to talk to him, so I got to say goodbye to him."

She noted that her father "loved" that she was in entertainment, and she spoke to him just before his death. DeGeneres noted that as she left her studio shortly after calling her father, she spotted an amazing rainbow in the sky. He died a few minutes later.

All of our sympathies go out to Ellen and her family.

