Congratulations are in order for Elizabeth Smart and her family!

The child safety activist and kidnapping survivor, 30, revealed Monday that she's expecting her third child, sharing the exciting news in an Instagram photo of her ultrasound.

"Pretty HUGE news!!!!!! We're expecting baby #3 in November!!!" she wrote in an ecstatic caption. No word yet on the baby's sex or due date — but pretty huge news, indeed!

Smart is already a mom to two children: a 3-year-old daughter, Chloe, and a 1-year-old son, James — and now, one more will join her growing family with husband Matthew Gilmour.

Smart, who was kidnapped at the age of 14 and held captive for nine months, has worked hard to find her personal strength and happiness since experiencing such horrors in her youth. Ahead of the release of her 2018 book, "Where There's Hope," which discusses overcoming trauma and reclaiming one's life in the healing process, Smart told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford that she hopes to spread a message about resilience and empowerment.

She also hopes to teach that same message to her children.

"I always tell her, 'No one has the right to hurt you. No one has the right to scare you or make you feel afraid. And if anyone hurts you, you tell Mama,'" Smart said of daughter Chloe back in November. "If I say it enough, and I'm there, she can tell me and she knows I have her corner. She knows she can come to me. I will fight for her and I will believe her."