/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Elizabeth Smart has given birth to a baby girl!

The child safety activist and kidnapping survivor announced the birth of her third child with husband Matthew Gilmour on Monday by posting a sweet photo holding their new baby daughter, Olivia.

"So happy to welcome Olivia to our family!" Smart wrote.

Smart, 31, announced in June that she was expecting baby number three.

Olivia joins the family's two other children - Chloe, 3, and 1-year-old James.

Smart and Gilmour have been married for six years and built a family together as Smart continues to advocate for more protections for children.

She spoke on TODAY last year about empowering her older daughter.

"I always tell her, ‘No one has the right to hurt you. No one has the right to scare you or make you feel afraid,'' she said. "And if anyone hurts you, you tell mama.’ If I say it enough, and I’m there, she can tell me and she knows I have her corner. She knows she can come to me. I will fight for her and I will believe her.”

On June 5, 2002, Smart, who was 14 at the time, was kidnapped from her bedroom at her family's home in Salt Lake City, Utah, by homeless street preacher Brian David Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee.

Barzee was released from prison in September, more than five years ahead of her initial release date, which Smart called "incomprehensible." Mitchell is currently serving a life sentence.