About 24,000 inclined sleepers sold under the Disney and Eddie Bauer names are being recalled over concern infants sleeping in them could roll over and suffocate.

The two products being recalled are the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet. No injuries have been reported with the sleepers, so the recall is precautionary.

"Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a bulletin issued on Wednesday, explaining why the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

cpsc.gov

Both products were made by the same manufacturer, Dorel China, and were sold at big box stores including Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls and TJ Maxx around the United States from November 2014 until February 2017. They retailed for around $60.

The recalled Disney sleeper is purple and has BT071DHS as a model number, which can be found on the tag on the inclined sleeper pad. The recalled Eddie Bauer sleeper is beige and has the mode number BT055CSY.

cpsc.gov

Both sleepers should no longer be used. Instead, parents and caretakers should contact Dorel for a $60 refund voucher. This can be done by calling Dorel at 877-657-9546 or texting 812-373-6673 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Parents can also email inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com for more information.

The recall comes after several inclined sleep products have been recalled. In April, Fisher-Price, which invented the product category, recalled 4.7 million sleepers after more than 30 babies died using them.