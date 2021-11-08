Ed Begley Jr. is the absolute cutest holding his infant grandson

Ed Begley Jr. is one proud grandpa!

On Monday the 72-year-old actor shared a sweet update to his Twitter account.

There is a heaven….right here, right now, on earth. Ari is just one if my 3 perfect grandchildren. I really don’t believe Jeff or Elon or Warren are any richer than me. pic.twitter.com/COETqoTuio — Ed Begley, Jr. (@edbegleyjr) November 7, 2021

"There is a heaven….right here, right now, on earth. Ari is just one if my 3 perfect grandchildren," he wrote alongside a photo of himself holding the newborn, while the duo appear to be making eye contact.

Begley, who has been in more than 300 films and TV shows, also has thoughts on how being a grandparent impacts his wealth.

"I really don’t believe Jeff or Elon or Warren are any richer than me," he wrote, referring to billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.

Last week, Begley, who also works as an environmental activist, shared a selfie on Twitter announcing the happy news of his family's newest addition.

"Headed up to Portland to meet my new grandson…and see the 2 great grandkids I already have!" he said on the social platform.

🎼On the road again! 🎼 Headed up to Portland to meet my new grandson…and see the 2 great grandkids I already have! Was happy to see that a large solar array is one of the nice features at the charging station in Kettleman City CA. pic.twitter.com/rOJyhZoN2a — Ed Begley, Jr. (@edbegleyjr) November 5, 2021

Begley Jr. has three children — Amanda and Nicholas, who he shares with ex-wife Ingrid Taylor, and daughter Hayden with current spouse Rachelle Carson.

Begley isn't the first famous grandpa to gush over the role.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt is affectionately referred to as “Granddude” by his grandsons.

“When a so so day becomes the best day ever," Lester captioned an adorable video of his grandson, Samuel, recognizing him during a news broadcast. "My 21 mo old grandson spotting me on TV tonight and finally able to clearly say ‘Grandude’!”

Last year, John Mellencamp met the future of rock royalty: granddaughter, Dove. Daughter, Teddi, posted the special moment to her Instagram, including a sweet tip of the hat to one of her dad's most popular songs.

“She wasn’t born in a small town and she won’t grow up in a small town but she loves when Peepaw comes to visit her in the big town,” Mellencamp Arroyave captioned the photo, playing on the lyrics to her dad’s classic 1985 tune “Small Town.”

The grandkids of "Saturday Night Live" veteran Al Franken make regular appearances on his Instagram page. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor noted he was enjoying spending extra time with them.

"Sheltering with the grandchildren, 6 yr. old Joe has introduced me to “Shaun the Sheep” a hilarious British claymation series. So great to laugh with him and his little sis, Avery," he wrote.

Pierce Brosnan, a father of five and grandfather of three, has also shared the joy of stepping into the role of grandpa.

"It's just a joy to be a grandparent," the actor said during a "Live with Kelly and Ryan" appearance in 2017. "There's just something intoxicating about it and beautiful."

