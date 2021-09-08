E! News' Morgan Stewart reveals she's expecting Baby No. 2

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn aren't the only couple having an unexpected baby together!

E!'s own Morgan Stewart let her own surprise pregnancy news spill on Wednesday, as she hosted "Daily Pop" on the channel (she's also a "Nightly Pop" co-host), right after talking about the Munn/Mulaney news, reported E!

"You know who else is pregnant? Me," she said. "I can't hide it you guys, I can't hide it anymore."

The channel also shared a photo of Stewart with husband Jordan McGraw, while he held daughter Row, born in February. "'I can’t hide it anymore.' E!'s very own Morgan Stewart is PREGNANT!" read the caption.

Stewart also posed for a cheeky pregnancy photo of her own, posting it up on Instagram later in the morning. In the picture, she and McGraw (the musician son of TV's "Dr. Phil") are walking around backstage at Red Rock Amphitheater in Colorado. He's holding her bump, and the caption reads: "Maybe this baby will look like me??"

McGraw commented on the post with an arrow pointing at the photo, "That's our family." He also posted the picture on his Instagram, noting, "Round 2," to which Stewart commented, "I love you!!"

In the past, Stewart has joked that Row looks just like her husband, and she kept up the laughs about this new pregnancy, so soon after the other: "It's Botox and booze after this, I'm done," she said on the show.

The pair has been married since December 2020, when Stewart was already expecting. They began dating early in that year, though they'd had a relationship ten years earlier.

Congrats to the couple and their growing family!