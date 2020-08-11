E! host Morgan Stewart expecting 1st child with Dr. Phil's son Jordan McGraw

Dr. Phil’s son, Jordan McGraw, and his fiancée, E! News personality Morgan Stewart, are expecting their first child together.

Stewart posted a gender reveal video to her Instagram on Monday announcing the baby is a girl.

“She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," Stewart captioned her post.

"Been working on my dad jokes for years," McGraw wrote on his Instagram.

Stewart and McGraw announced their engagement on the Fourth of July after less than a year of dating.

In March, Stewart, 31, confirmed on Instagram Live that she was dating McGraw, 34, for about three months, revealing the duo had previously dated a decade ago.

"You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me," Stewart explained. "And I was like, 'Fine, whatever. I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together."

The two told E! News in July that McGraw had staged a fight before proposing outside a hotel they were staying at.

"You gaslighted me a little bit," Stewart joked on E! to McGraw, "talking about how I'm going to be a long-term girlfriend. Obviously (I) did not respond well to that and got a little bit upset."

"Then he came back, he said, 'Let's change that. Will you stop being my girlfriend?' and got on one knee. And then he opened the box, and I was like, '100 percent I'm saying yes, regardless if I like you.'"

In 2016, Stewart married her former “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” co-star Brendan Fitzpatrick. They split in August 2019, with Stewart officially filing for divorce two months later.