E! host Morgan Stewart and Dr. Phil's son Jordan McGraw welcome baby girl

Dr. Phil McGraw is a grandfather again!

E! "Nightly Pop" host Morgan Stewart and Dr. Phil's son Jordan McGraw welcomed their first baby to the world on Tuesday: a beautiful girl named Row Renggli McGraw. The new addition is the couple's first child and Dr. Phil's third grandchild.

On Wednesday, Stewart took to her Instagram account to share the first pic of baby Row.

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," the proud new mom said in the caption of her post, shared to her private Instagram account. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

The 32-year-old media personality announced her pregnancy back in August 2020 with an Instagram post of a gender reveal. “She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," she captioned her post.

McGraw wrote on his Instagram at the time, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

The proud new dad also took to his account to share the happy news on Tuesday. Paired with a pic of showing the 34-year-old musician lovingly holding his bundle of joy, his caption simply said her name and her birthday: 2/16/21.

After dating a decade ago, the pair began dating again in the beginning of 2020. After a few months, they became engaged.

"You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me," Stewart explained of the timing. "And I was like, 'Fine, whatever. I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together."

Stewart first rose to prominence in the cast of E! reality show “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills." In the season four series finale that aired in 2016, she married her co-star Brendan Fitzpatrick. They split in August 2019, with Stewart officially filing for divorce a few months later.