Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 6:01 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Allison Slater Tate

Jenna Bush Hager, 37, and her husband, Henry, told their daughters they were having a third baby over the weekend, so Jenna knew she had to announce her pregnancy on TODAY. "I couldn't wait another day," she said.

What she didn't know was that co-host Dylan Dreyer, also 37, would also be announcing her own miscarriage and battle with secondary infertility with the support of husband Brian Fichera Monday morning as well. After a relatively easy conception and pregnancy with her first child, Calvin, Dylan suffered a miscarriage this winter and said she is beginning in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment in the next few weeks in the hopes of making Calvin, now 2, a big brother.

"My heart sank for (you)," Jenna told Dylan in a discussion with guest co-host Meredith Vieira on the 3rd hour of TODAY. "I think we have all struggled with something at some point, and you were brave enough to come out and talk about it in the same day."

Dylan assured Jenna, "I would never, ever want to be the reason you didn't announce (your pregnancy). This is so amazing."

Acknowledging that the morning's news had been "up and down," Dylan said, "My sadness does not take away from your joy.

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parents newsletter! Sign up here.

"I'm not even really sad right now," she added. "I'm just in a crappy situation, to be honest with you, and I am hoping it all works out."

Dylan told TODAY Parents that she lost a close friend when she shared the happy news about her pregnancy with Calvin in a group chat while the friend was in the midst of her own emotional and fragile pregnancy. The two have not spoken since. That experience is, in part, why Dylan wanted to be honest and open about her experience now.

"I hope if we start this IVF process, everything goes fine," she told TODAY Parents. She wants the audience to know what she is going through in real time.

"There's so many people who aren't going through the worst possible story, but they are just trying to have a family, whether it's one or two or even three (children)," she said. "I just want people to know that yeah, I'm kinda going through it with you, 'cause I don't know where this ends."

Speaking together on TODAY, Jenna and Dylan agreed that neither of them should feel guilty for their feelings. "Pain is pain, and joy is joy," said Jenna.

Dylan shared that the saddest part of the miscarriage for her has been thinking back to the joy of the moment when she got the positive pregnancy test and "I literally jumped into Brian's arms."

"I just want to go back to that happy moment that we had," she said. "I think we'll have it again."

Jenna, who shared a video of telling her kids about her pregnancy, told Dylan she could not wait to see the video she will make when she tells Calvin he will be a big brother. "You're going to have it. I know you're going to have it," she said.