Dylan Dreyer wears outfit that's 'all kinds of clashing' at home – see the pic

For busy parents who need to be on time for a Zoom meeting, or in Dylan Dreyer's case, go live on the TODAY, sometimes, there just isn't enough time to get ready.

Dylan shared a hilarious and relatable photo of her outfit Wednesday on Instagram. While she looked put together on camera in her blue and white blouse, that was only half of it. She paired her top with a pair of mismatched plaid pants.

The two patterns would never go together under normal circumstances, but since the camera only captures above the waist, Dylan made it work.

"Really all kinds of clashing this morning. I’ll finish getting dressed eventually," she wrote in the caption.

Dylan also seems to be doing her best to master the juggling act of working from home and taking care of sons Calvin, 3, and Oliver, 6 months, who both recently had surgery.

Her husband, Brian Fichera, also shared a photo Wednesday that showed his wife in her clashing outfit changing Ollie's diaper during a commercial break.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, @dylandreyernbc changed a diaper during a commercial break. Changing diapers mid production....that’s 2020," Fichera said.

On the Fourth of July, he took a sweet video of Calvin saying goodbye to his mother as she went back to the office for the first time in seven months. Dylan gave birth to Ollie and had been on maternity leave. When she returned, she worked from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I love you, mama! I wish I could go with you, mama!" the 3-year-old said. Cal rode the elevator with his mom and waved goodbye to her in the lobby.

"I wish you could come, too," Dylan told her older son. "But you can watch on TV. You'll get to see all the fireworks!"

Last month, Dylan gave TODAY viewers a behind-the-scenes tour of her work-from-home setup, including a photo showing sippy cups and toys hiding under the TV lights.

"Working on TV from home is all about hiding the mess. Here’s what you see and what’s hiding in the wings #notimetoclean," she wrote on Instagram.

Another trick of Dylan's to survive working motherhood? She pumps breast milk on the air.

"Mama's got to make some milk. I have to feed Oliver," she told her co-hosts on the 3rd hour of TODAY earlier this month. "I've got portable pumps, and I'm all hooked up and ready to go. Multitasking!"