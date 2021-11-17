Dylan Dreyer’s husband, Brian Fichera, had a good laugh this morning when he woke up to feed their 7-week-old son, Rusty.

“I turn on the TV and this is what Dylan was watching last night while she was doing her feeding,” Fichera says, as he pans the camera to reveal her show of choice: an ‘80s cartoon.

“She wasn’t watching ‘Peaky Binders,’ she was watching ‘Adventures of the Gummi Bears!’ What a nerd," Fichera quips. But they're a perfect match. Fichera quickly adds that he’s a fan of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

In the clip, which Fichera captioned “busted!” baby Rusty is seen slurping down a bottle.

“It was Rusty’s request,” one person joked in the comments.

Earlier this month, Dylan revealed that she and Fichera are “in the thick of it right now,” with three kids. The couple, who just celebrated their 9-year anniversary, are also parents of Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 22 months.

“It’s funny, Brian and I have gotten onto shifts,” Dylan noted on the 3rd Hour of TODAY. “I sleep from 9 to midnight, and Brian sleeps from 1 to 6. ... I mean, it’s the only way we’re kind of doing it right now, because three kids is no joke."

The TODAY meteorologist gushed that Calvin and Oliver are enamored with their little brother. "They just want to kiss him all the time," she said. "It’s just the snuggles — they want to hold him.”

Rusty was born on Sept. 29, six weeks ahead of his due date.

“(Rusty) kind of sleeps all day,” Dylan explained on Weekend TODAY in October. “He’s doing awesome. To have spent a week in the NICU and to now be home and thriving? We are so, so blessed. I can’t believe I was going to wait 'til November to meet him and he’s already here.”